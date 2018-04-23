The RAVPower Qi wireless charging pad is down to $8.99 on Amazon. That's a drop from a regular $15 street price and one of the only direct deals we've ever seen.

This sale is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, so the price is temporary. You can also get this RAVPower wireless charging stand for $37.49. That is down from a street price of $50.

The Qi wireless charging is compatible with both Android and iPhone smartphones. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ can get fast 10W wireless charging, and phones like the iPhone X and 8 can get 5W wireless charging. You'll need to connect the pad to a Quick Charge adapter if you want the faster charge. The pad has LEDs to let you know if the phone is charging and safety precautions to protect your device from overheating and things like that. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 345 reviews.

See on Amazon