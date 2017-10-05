Alexa, play music on my discounted Sonos speaker!

Voice control through Amazon's Alexa has finally arrived on Sonos speakers in a public beta form, and to celebrate the company has launched some great deals at Amazon. These speakers don't go on sale often, so anytime you can pick one up at a discount is a great time to buy one.

Right now you can save $60 on the Sonos Play:1 and $100 on the Sonos Play:5 at Amazon. The Play:1 is the smallest speaker from the company and its most affordable option. The Play:5 is the largest, and more expensive option. Both speakers can be paired with something like an Echo Dot to allow you to control your music playback using your voice.

Sonos Play:1 - $140 with coupon code SONOSPLAY1

Sonos Play:5 - $399 with coupon code SONOSPLAY5

You can also order these using Alexa. To order the Play:1 you'll say "Alexa, order a (black / white) Sonos Play:1", and for the Play:5 you'll say "Alexa, order a (black / white) Sonos Play:5".

This promotion is scheduled to run through October 10, or while supplies last. The discounts will only apply to speakers sold and shipped by Amazon.com, so be sure to check the listing before making your purchase.

If you're looking for Sonos' latest speaker, the Sonos One, you can pre-order one directly from the company right now for $199, and it will be officially available starting October 24.

