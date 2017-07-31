Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a sweet deal on the BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones!

Bluetooth headphones continue to become more popular, especially since several manufacturers have begun removing headphone jacks from phones. This year Apple released a new lineup of Beats headphones, and right now you can pick up select colors of the BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones for as little as $99.99 at Amazon. You can also pick them up from B&H Photo, or Best Buy for the same price.

Some of the features of the BeatsX headphones include:

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you're on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Only the gray pair is available at the lowest price, though some of the other options are discounted by other amounts as well. If you're looking for a great set of headphones for an even better price, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!