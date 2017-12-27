This hard drive comes formatted for Mac devices. It can work with Windows, but it will need reformatting, which means losing anything you've put on it already. Features include:

1TB Storage Capacity

USB Type-C and USB Type-A Connectivity

Up to 130 MB/s Data Transfer Speed

Two Types of USB Cables Included

Supports Time Machine & File Vault

Plug-and-Play

This hard drive is backed by a three-year warranty.

