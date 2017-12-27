The G-Technology G-Drive 1TB mobile hard drive is down to $49.99 on B&H. This same drive sells for $85 at Amazon and $90 at Best Buy.
This hard drive comes formatted for Mac devices. It can work with Windows, but it will need reformatting, which means losing anything you've put on it already. Features include:
- 1TB Storage Capacity
- USB Type-C and USB Type-A Connectivity
- Up to 130 MB/s Data Transfer Speed
- Two Types of USB Cables Included
- Supports Time Machine & File Vault
- Plug-and-Play
This hard drive is backed by a three-year warranty.