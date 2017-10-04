Watching live TV without cable starts with OTA antenna. The HDHomeRun Connect is the next piece of the puzzle, and it's on sale right now!

The HDHomeRun Connect over-the-air tuner is down to $74.99 at Best Buy and B&H. This device normally sells around $100, and the next best price anywhere is $90 through a third party at Newegg.

The HDHomeRun Connect is a simple device made for people who don't have cable TV anymore. Combined with an OTA antenna and your home Wi-Fi network, you can watch live TV using any of your favorite devices, including your phone or tablet.

The Connect is a simple to use device that should be a part of any cord cutter's home. We break down the advantages of HDHomeRun Connect in this article, and here's another one about using an HDTV antenna.

