Is this deal for me?

Amazon is celebrating Kindle series this week by giving customers a free $2 credit which can be used toward a large variety of e-books. This offer might even help you find a new favorite series, as the books in this selection are all the first in a series of novels. The credit must be used before November ends or it will be revoked.

If you don't have a Kindle yet or need to upgrade, the Kindle is now on sale for $50 (from $80) and the Kindle Paperwhite is down to $90 (was $120).