Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day today features a bunch of H&R Block tax software to make all of that a little bit easier. There are four different versions available, but the most basic edition to include both federal and state returns is the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2017 for $19.99. For the last month or so it has only been available for $35, and it was selling as high as $45 in November.

If you want to make that refund a little nicer, this software is the way to go. If you prepare and file your returns using H&R Block's programs and choose to have your refund given to you in the form of an Amazon gift card, you'll get a 5% bonus attached.