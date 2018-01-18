iClever's 15000mAh Power Bank featuring both micro USB and Lightning ports is on sale for only $19.99 when you enter promo code PPPPCCCC at checkout. This drops its price by $10.

This powerful power bank holds 15000mAh of power so you can charge your phone multiple times before needing to recharge the bank itself. It has two 5V 2A micro USB ports along with a dedicated Lightning 5V 2A port. It can be charged up twice as fast by plugging it into two power sources at once.

Another nice thing about this bank for Apple users is that, unlike with other power banks which only have micro USB ports, you'll only need to carry around a single Lightning cable to be able to charge up either your phone or this device.

iClever also built-in an emergency torchlight mode which activates with a double press of the power button. Almost 750 reviewers on Amazon rated this product with a collective 4.6 out of 5 stars. Good luck beating that for $20.

