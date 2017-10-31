Unfold, connect, and get to work.
The iClever portable folding ultra slim keyboard is down to $26.99 with code TV2QFY6V on Amazon. This keyboard has been selling for around $35 recently and was down to $30 for much of the summer. This deal is the lowest it has dropped since 2016.
This seems like the perfect keyboard for when you're traveling and something comes up: maybe you get inspiration for a great idea or just need to fill out a form you hadn't filled out before. You can just unfold this slim keyboard and do what you need to do.
Features include:
- Write down your stories or ideas any time any where you want as long as you own one iClever BK03, the slim and reliable typing partner
- Convenient and lightweight (6.3OZ) pocket sized, tri-folding bluetooth keyboard, perfect for travel
- Compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows
- Built-in Broadcom Bluetooth module with an operating range of 10 meters
- Premium aluminum alloy texture (aircraft-grade) for superior durability. Auto power off and sleep mode function helps to conserve battery. Built-in rechargeable lithium battery
- Reliable and friendly customer service
The keyboard has 4.5 stars based on 616 user reviews.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the best deal we've seen on this foldable keyboard in more than a year.
- Things to know before you buy! - You could also grab one of these $10 Anker aluminum stands to hold up your phone or tablet while you type.
Happy Thrifting!
Reader comments
This $27 iClever ultra slim keyboard can fold up and fit in your pocket