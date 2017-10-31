Unfold, connect, and get to work.

Is this deal for me?

The iClever portable folding ultra slim keyboard is down to $26.99 with code TV2QFY6V on Amazon. This keyboard has been selling for around $35 recently and was down to $30 for much of the summer. This deal is the lowest it has dropped since 2016.

This seems like the perfect keyboard for when you're traveling and something comes up: maybe you get inspiration for a great idea or just need to fill out a form you hadn't filled out before. You can just unfold this slim keyboard and do what you need to do.

Features include:

Write down your stories or ideas any time any where you want as long as you own one iClever BK03, the slim and reliable typing partner

Convenient and lightweight (6.3OZ) pocket sized, tri-folding bluetooth keyboard, perfect for travel

Compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows

Built-in Broadcom Bluetooth module with an operating range of 10 meters

Premium aluminum alloy texture (aircraft-grade) for superior durability. Auto power off and sleep mode function helps to conserve battery. Built-in rechargeable lithium battery

Reliable and friendly customer service

The keyboard has 4.5 stars based on 616 user reviews.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the best deal we've seen on this foldable keyboard in more than a year.

Things to know before you buy! - You could also grab one of these $10 Anker aluminum stands to hold up your phone or tablet while you type.

See at Amazon

Happy Thrifting!