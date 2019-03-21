Amazon has the iClever Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones on sale for $10.49 when you use code MUQ4KSYT during checkout. These normally sell for around $21 and they've received favorable customer feedback as well.

These headphones are splash-proof and feature a nice magnetic design that comes in handy when taking phone calls. The rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. The headphones are lightweight, comfortable, and have a microphone so you can talk hands-free too. The sound promises to give you solid bass and crisp treble.

At only $10, these are a super-easy way to make sure you have a pair of backup headphones. They'll withstand a beating, too, so you can leave your audiophile-approved pair of headphones unscathed.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.