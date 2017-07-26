Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on a smart plug that works with Apple HomeKit!

The iDevices Switch Wi-Fi Smart plug is down to $29.15 on Amazon right now. This price matches a drop we saw on Prime Day, but it has been hovering around $37 ever since then. It has only been in the last couple of months that this plug has started to drop in price at all, and the deals have been very few and far between.

This Smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Apple HomeKit. You can use the included app to control and monitor any electronics plugged into it, and you can even monitor their energy usage. Use the scheduling features to turn things on and off when you want them and even create the ability to turn on multiple devices with one command.

The Switch is designed to make setting it up as easy as possible and does not require a hub.

