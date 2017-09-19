Got any ongoing do-it-yourself projects? Need some precision repair work done? This deal is definitely for you, then!

We know. You're clumsy and break things, and fixing them gets expensive, right? Doing it yourself is a great option, but only if you have the right tools around. Right now you can pick up the 64-piece iFixit driver kit for $24.99. This is the best price you'll find on the kit right now, which is around $20 lower than it normally sells for.

Complete solution for precision repair, 64 bits selected using data from thousands of repair guides.

Ergonomic Aluminum Handle provides plenty of torque, & is magnetized with a ball bearing swivel top.

Case features magnetic closure for durability and a screw sorting tray integrated into the lid.

All the bits to repair cell phones, game consoles, wearables, laptops, desktops, tablets, and more!

Covered by iFixit's Lifetime Warranty

Whether you have a broken device right now that you want to take a crack (get it?!) at fixing, or want to upgrade your existing tech with a new hard drive or graphics card, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

