Discover new control over your old appliances.
The iHome iSP8 Wi-FI SmartPlug is on sale at Amazon for $44.99, a discount of $5 off its regular price.
Plug your coffee pot into it to schedule your drink in the morning, or connect your lights so you can turn them off at night without having to get out of bed. You can even sync it with personal assistants like Amazon Alexa and control your appliances with your voice.
- Broadest Smart Home platform support, compatible with Apple HomeKit , Nest, Smart Things, Wink, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- WiFi enabled wall plug lets you control small appliances using 1800 watts or under
- Great for controlling lights, window air conditioners, fans, portable heaters, coffee makers, home audio systems and more
- Pre-paired remote control included. Turn plug on or off without smartphone or tablet. Great for children and guest control of connected devices
- Global remote access., 24/7 home monitoring and control your SmartPlug and home products with the iHome Control App
- Power usage monitoring via app. Helps you save money by monitoring the power your connected devices consume
- Slim design fits into any standard 120 VAC outlet, leaving second outlet free
This product comes with a one-year warranty.
