Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an iHome smart plug!

Right now you can pick up the iHome Smart Plug for $39.83 when you clip the on-page coupon, a savings of just over $10 from its listed price. This smart outlet has only dropped as low as $42.32 on Amazon, so this is a new low for it. Unlike many other smart plugs that only work with one of the smart home ecosystems, this one works with the three major ones.

You'll be able to control this outlet using just your voice with Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant, or Siri Voice through Apple's HomeKit.

Broadest Smart Home platform support, compatible with Apple HomeKit, Nest, Smart Things, Wink, Amazon Alex and Google Assistant

WiFi enabled wall plug lets you control small appliances using 1800 watts or under,

Great for controlling lights, window air conditioners, fans, portable heaters, coffee makers, home audio systems and more

Pre-paired remote control included. Turn plug on or off without smartphone or tablet. Great for children and guest control of connected devices.

Global remote access., 24/7 home monitoring and control your SmartPlug and home product with the iHome Control App

Power usage monitoring via app. Helps you save money by monitoring the power your connected devices consume

Slim design fits into any standard 120 VAC outlet, leaving second outlet free, or plug in two SmartPlug

These on-page coupons have been known to disappear at a moments notice, so be sure to grab one now so you don't miss out. If you're looking to spend a little less, and don't mind getting rid of the Alexa and Assistant functionality, iDevices has its plug down to $25 at Amazon.

