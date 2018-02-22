One of Amazon's Gold Box deals today is a huge collection of storage and networking gear from a variety of brands including TP-Link, Asus, Seagate, and more. A lot of these prices are some of the lowest we've seen. For example, Seagate's Backup Plus Slim 1TB portable hard drive is down to $49.99 from a street price around $60.

Here's a few of the other great items on sale:

See on Amazon