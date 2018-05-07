The Logitech Z623 Home 2.1 Speaker System is now down to $89.99 on Amazon. Back in March, we saw this system drop to $85 at several retailers, but it has been selling around $105 ever since. This is still a great low price and one that is sure not to last long.

This THX-certified speaker system features 400 watts of peak and 200 watts RMS to kick up the sound of your entertainment setup. It has on-speaker controls for volume and bass along with RCA and 3.5mm inputs allowing you to plug in up to three devices at once. Two satellite speakers are included along with a powerful subwoofer.

You'll also receive a two-year warranty with this purchase. More than 4,300 Amazon reviewers rated this speaker system with 4.5 out of 5 stars.

See on Amazon