Amazon has the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition on sale for just $119.99 today. This HDTV set features Amazon's Fire OS and normally sells just above $140 on average there. You can also find this same offer over at Best Buy .

With this Insignia Fire TV, you can access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and more without needing an additional streaming device like the Amazon Fire Stick... it has one built-in, after all.

The TV, model number NS-32DF310NA19, offers 720p HD resolution as well as the Fire TV experience built-in giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and they also have Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote.

Of course, there are other sizes and resolutions in the Fire TV Edition range including 4K options from both Insignia and Toshiba if you want to upgrade to the highest definition models.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.