Several different iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mounts are on sale today as part of Amazon's daily deals. Whether you want to mount something to your dashboard, your air conditioner vents, or your CD player, iOttie not only has a device for that but the prices are super low today as well.

The Easy One Touch 4 is the newest of iOttie's car mount series. We've shared deals on previous generations in the past but never this version.

Even the Easy One Touch 4 Qi Wireless car mount is on sale, which can mount your phone for safe hands-free communication and charge it wirelessly at the same time. It is down to $34.97 today when shipped and sold by Amazon. It normally sells for $50 and has never been discounted before.