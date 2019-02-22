Over at B&H Photo, you can take up to $380 off the price of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The deal applies to several specifications of the 2017 model and brings starting prices down to just $699. Some of the models also have a $20 screen protector thrown in for free to sweeten the deal.

Your $699 in this case would get you the tablet with 64GB of storage and LTE connectivity — a savings of $200 compared to its usual price. An extra $100 doubles the storage. If you want to max out on savings, consider the largest capacity 512GB model with LTE. It's down to only $899 — $380 off its retail price of $1,279 at Best Buy and other places.

While the models featured are the previous-generation, replaced in November by a new 2018 lineup, they are still more than capable. The 2017 models feature Apple's powerful A10X processor, which consists of a 6-core CPU and a 12-core GPU — perfect for editing high-definition video or working on art and design projects. It also supports the Apple Pencil if you want to use its big 12.9-inch screen as your sketchbook, and its stereo speaker array turns it into an excellent movie-watching device. Many of today's featured devices also have cellular connectivity so you can get online with the LTE network of your choice and enjoy browsing on the move.

