Anker is offering discounts on screen protectors for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch. This is one of the first times we've seen a discount on screen protectors for the newest iPad Pro model. Use code ANKR7261 to bring the price down to $9 from $13.

Anker is also discounting screen protectors on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We saw a similar deal a few weeks ago where Anker dropped the price down to $11. This deal actually drops the exact same screen protectors down to $10 if you use code ANER7262 during checkout, which is a whole dollar better. I did the math.

All Anker screen protectors come with a microfiber cloth, a bubble removal card, and other small tools to help make the installation easy. They are scratch resistant and also come with a lifetime warranty.

There are other screen protectors on sale:

iPhone 7 screen protector 2-pack for $4 with code ANKRIPSC (from $5.50)

with code (from $5.50) iPhone 7 Plus screen protector 2-pack for $4 with code ANKRIPSC (from $5.50) Previous deals have seen these screen protectors drop to $3.

with code (from $5.50) Nintendo Switch screen protectors for $6 with code ANKR7475 (from $9) This deal is $1 than the last time this screen protector went on sale.

with code (from $9)

