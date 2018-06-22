Caseology has a variety of iPhone X cases on sale today starting as low as $4 . This deal can save you around $10 off the regular prices of these cases, however, you'll need to use the appropriate promo code to get the lowest price. You'll have to make sure the seller at Amazon is Caseology for the promo code to work.

For a transparent option which will still leave your beautiful device visible from the outside, you could go with the simple Coastline Series which drops to $4 with promo code G2E9N6GD . If you want to add a new splash of color to your phone, check out the Legion Series in Aqua Green which is just $5 with the code QDP9Z4LU .

These other case options for iPhone X might also suit your style:

You can also grab the following cases on sale for other devices: