Your phone deserves top of the line protection.

Is this deal for me?

Amazon is offering a three-pack of iPhone X tempered glass screen protectors for just $2.96 when you enter promo code OZ9CW8O7 at checkout. That saves you $5 off the current sale price.

There may be no reviews on this product, but other screen protectors from this brand have gotten very good feedback, including the iPhone 8 version with 4.2 out of 5 stars and close to 28,000 reviews.

Specifically designed for iPhone X

Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience

Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity

Highly durable, and scratch resistant - surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.

Includes: 3x GLASS Screen Protector, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - If you shelled out for an iPhone X, you should want to protect it too, especially at less than $1 per screen protector.

- If you shelled out for an iPhone X, you should want to protect it too, especially at less than $1 per screen protector. Things to know before you buy! - There are some cool iPhone X cases on Amazon for $7.99! Don't let your new phone arrive without ways to keep it safe.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!