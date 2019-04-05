IPVanish is offering an extra 20% savings on top of its regular discounts for subscribing to its 1-year or quarterly plans. It's billed at $62.39 for the first year, making it just $5.20 per month, or $21.59 for your first quarter. You can also save on a 1-month subscription but the discount only applies to your first billing cycle, so it makes sense to opt for one of the longer-term plans to maximize on savings.

You may or may not have considered using a VPN before, but in our increasingly connected world it's a good idea to have one installed. A VPN helps cloak your internet activity in anonymity and stops you being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites. If you regularly bank or shop online, use public Wi-Fi hotspots frequently, or if you want to access content that's region-locked, a VPN is going to come in handy for you.

IPVanish's VPN service offers a network of over 1,300 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 10 devices, which is more than most other providers. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

Regularly you'd pay up to $10 monthly for IPVanish, so it's well worth snagging a subscription from $5.20 per month while you can. There's a 7-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.