If you're still vacuuming for yourself in 2019, you're doing it wrong. Especially when the iRobot Roomba 640 robot vacuum cleaner is down to just $219.99 at Woot. This model has been selling for around $290 recently at Amazon, but it was going for as much as $350 before that. Today's price is a match for its lowest ever — a price we haven't seen since Black Friday — making it the perfect opportunity to add one to your smart home. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, theses for a brand new product that includes a 12-month warranty from the manufacturer.

The 640 robot vacuum uses a three stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to make sure it picks up everything, including larger debris and smaller dust particles. The Roomba's sensors help it determine places that have more dirt so it can focus on those spots. That's helpful for high-traffic areas around the house. It also has a bunch of sensors to prevent it bumping into walls and furniture, as well as cliff-detect sensors so it doesn't take a tumble down your stairs. It comes with an edge-sweeping brush that helps get debris out of corners for a thorough clean. All you have to do is press a button, and the Roomba takes care of the rest.

It has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

See at Woot

