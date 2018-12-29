Right now you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 690 for just $247.49 at Home Depot. It normally sells for around $350 and has sold for as much as $375 in the past. You can schedule it from your phone using the iRobot HOME app, and it is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It has an auto-adjust cleaning head to automatically adapt its height depending on the floor type, and a full suite of sensors to help guide it around furniture and clean your whole floor. Shipping is free.

After 60 minutes of cleaning, it will return to its charging base to recharge itself. You can use the included Dual-Mode Virtual Wall Barrier to manage which area of your home the Roomba cleans and which area it stays away from.

At this price, there's no reason not to pick one up for yourself.

