Amazon has The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on sale for $45.
This is the best price in history for this game, which is lauded as one of the top releases ever. It's absolutely something every Switch owner should have in their collection. If you still aren't convinced, note that this game received a stellar 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 2,100 customer reviews.
Even if you are just thinking about getting a Switch, this price is not one to miss. A 25% discount on a game that never goes on sale, for one of the hottest gaming systems in existence? Get to Amazon before someone beats you to it.