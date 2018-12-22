Earlier this week, we covered the massive iTunes Holiday Sale which features tons of discounts on digital HD films with prices starting as low as $5 for new films and even 4K UHD releases. At the time, we lamented the sale's notable lack of discounts on TV shows, but thankfully iTunes has pulled through and is now offering some stellar deals on TV shows in digital HD and SD, with discounts on both complete series and single seasons.

Before we get into the deals, you should know you can save even further today by picking up a discounted iTunes eGift card. Right now, there are deals for up to 20% off, and you'll receive the code to redeem your credit usually within a few minutes.