Earlier this week, we covered the massive iTunes Holiday Sale which features tons of discounts on digital HD films with prices starting as low as $5 for new films and even 4K UHD releases. At the time, we lamented the sale's notable lack of discounts on TV shows, but thankfully iTunes has pulled through and is now offering some stellar deals on TV shows in digital HD and SD, with discounts on both complete series and single seasons.
Before we get into the deals, you should know you can save even further today by picking up a discounted iTunes eGift card. Right now, there are deals for up to 20% off, and you'll receive the code to redeem your credit usually within a few minutes.
Most of the best deals here are within the Complete Series Boxsets sale selection, which includes options for as low as $20. A personal Top 5 favorite of mine, Veronica Mars: The Complete Series, is down to $19.99 today, and that's a deal even I couldn't resist. That's likely its best price ever for all three seasons, and it's the perfect way to catch up before the long-awaited continuation to the show hits Hulu later this year. It stars Kristen Bell, so need I say more?
You can also grab Complete Series sets of shows like House, The Leftovers, Chuck, The Office, and Parks and Recreation, all for $30 each.
If you'd rather test out a new series before paying for the full show, there are a ton of first seasons on sale for $4.99 each. From currently airing shows like American Gods and American Horror Story to shows that have ended like How I Met Your Mother and The Americans, there's really something for everyone. You can browse through the Currently Airing, Comedy, and Drama sections if you're interested.
Other shows like Game of Thrones, Friends, and Rick and Morty are discounted today too. Once you're done checking out the shows, be sure to browse through the full iTunes Holiday Sale. Vudu is having an End of Year Sale right now with similar discounts on digital HD shows and movies too.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.