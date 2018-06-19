iTunes has select DC Comics films on sale in digital 4K for just $4.99 each, like The Dark Knight. If you're a DC fan, you won't want to miss this chance to get these films in the best quality available.
The films in this sale include:
- Suicide Squad
- The Dark Knight
- Man of Steel
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition) / Standard
Whether you're a fan of Batman or Superman, these films are a blast to watch for young and older fans alike. Plus, they'll help you get ready and prepared for Aquaman which is scheduled to debut in theaters later this year.