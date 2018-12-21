Today only, the refurbished JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $39.95 at JBL's website when you enter promo code FLIPNOW during checkout. The speaker comes in eight different colors, including black, blue, and red — most of which have never fallen this low in price before. On average, the various options seem to sell for around $70 these days when purchased brand new. Even at $50 without the promo code, you're getting a nice deal here.

While you may be worried about purchasing a refurbished product, these speakers are coming directly from the company that makes them, so you can be sure they're brought back to like-new condition. JBL offers free next day air shipping with your purchase to ensure you receive it before Christmas.

This speaker can wirelessly connect with up to three devices at once via Bluetooth. It has a built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone allowing you to take calls with it, plus it's splash-proof so you can take it for a run without worrying about the weather; you can even clean it with running tap water. Multiple speakers can be connected to amplify the sound.

With what you're saving on the speaker today, you might want to allocate a portion of it towards buying a hard shell travel case for it.

Over 3,000 Amazon customers reviewed this speaker with 4.3 out of 5 stars collectively.

