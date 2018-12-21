Amazon is offering the Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch for $35.29 right now. This is an all-time low for the watch, which usually costs $52. It has excellent reviews too, and it'll arrive before Christmas if you check out using Amazon Prime. A few of the colors are down to this price, so click through to see if your favorite is discounted.

The round dial features Arabic numerals, 24-hour military time, and a date window. The dial can light up, too, and the watch is water resistant to 100 feet.

This deal is part of a larger sale on jewelry and watch gifts. Be sure to give it a look if you're in the market.

