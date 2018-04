Amazon has a 3-pack of amFilm iPhone X Glass Screen Protectors on sale for $3.99, which saves you $4 off the street price.

These highly-rated screen protectors are super transparent and super thin, which makes the experience seamless. They're also scratch-resistant and won't affect the way you use your touchscreen. Installation is easy and you'll get everything you need to put your protector to use.

All you need now is a case.

See at Amazon