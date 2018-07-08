Amazon is offering savings on every capacity of these SanDisk iXpand Flash Drives. Prices start at $30 for the 32GB model, and go up a bit from there as the capacity increases. The 64GB model is only $15 more than the 32GB version, which is a no-brainer in my opinion. Each discount increases with the capacity size, but you're saving at least $10 on whichever model you choose to go with.

Do you constantly hit that "iPhone Full" error? An iXpand Flash Drive will be a welcome (and easy) remedy to your problems.

These flexible flash drives are specifically designed for the iPhone and iPad. There's a connector that will fit through most cases, so you won't need to fuss around to make it work for you. The SanDisk iXpand automatically backs up photos, videos, contacts, and more. It's compatible with any device running iOS 8.2 or later, and the USB 3.0 transfer side quickly dumps your files on to your computer. There's an iXpand Drive app to easily manage your backed up items as well.

