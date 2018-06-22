Today only, Amazon's offering the BFULL 10L Waterproof Dry Bag in your choice of 3 colors for only $9.75. These typically sell for $14. Black and orange are currently add-on items that will ship with orders over $25, but as of press time, the blue bag is available to buy without the add-on restrictions.

These bags received positive customer feedback from the handful of users that left reviews. The bag promises to be tough and durable, yet lightweight, with a small form factor that's easy to carry around. There are two additional pockets on the outside of the bag, too. In addition, the bag folds down and is super-compact when empty.

Take your new dry bag with you on a river float, kayaking, camping, or on a beach day. You might also want a special phone protector to ensure that your smartphone doesn't take on any water damage.

