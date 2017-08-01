Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another pair of extremely affordable Bluetooth headphones.

The iClever Bluetooth Headphones are currently on sale at Amazon for just $14.99 when you use the promo code G6NZHOP8 at checkout. That brings this item down by $9 to its lowest price ever.

These headphones are wireless and in-ear with a built-in microphone and a battery that can last for up to seven hours before needing its next charge. There's also an ear hook made of silicon designed to help the earbuds stay in place while you're on the move.

These were really made with athletes and exercise in mind, and as such they are also sweat-proof and feature a full range of controls including some for volume and calls so that you don't have to stop your workout to deal with your phone. Three different sized earbuds are also included to bring you the best possible fit.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!