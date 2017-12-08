Kindle Unlimited is Amazon's $10 per month subscription service to Kindle books. Amazon is discounting the service by 30% if you sign up for twelve months, bringing the total down to $83.92 (from $120). This product would be a fantastic easy pick gift for the reader in your life, allowing them to choose from a wide selection of novels. They don't even need a Kindle to use this membership either, as Kindle ebooks can be read via the Kindle app on devices like smartphones, tablets and your desktop computer.

The service includes access to more than one million titles. The list includes great books like Slaughterhouse Five or The Handmaid's Tale, and novels you've always said you read but never actually did like 1984. With your subscription, you can read whatever you want covered under the Unlimited banner for free. You also get access to any available audio books, which has the nifty feature of taking over wherever you stopped reading so you can go from the couch to the car without losing your place.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - If you've ever wanted to keep that promise to yourself that you should read more, this is your chance. Kindle Unlimited has only been around this price twice before. It's a very rare discount.

- If you've ever wanted to keep that promise to yourself that you should read more, this is your chance. Kindle Unlimited has only been around this price twice before. It's a very rare discount. Things to know before you buy! - Remember to check out Amazon First Reads, which releases brand new reads each month for Amazon Prime members. Use your Amazon Prime membership to your advantage with Kindle, too.

See at Amazon