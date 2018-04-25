The Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock is down to $162.60 on Amazon. This lock normally sells for around $230 and has never dropped below $210 before.

The Premis is specifically designed to work with, and only with, Apple HomeKit. Once the two systems are connected you can use Siri to monitor, lock, and unlock the Premis from anywhere using the free iOS app. It's compatible with Apple TV and the HomePod as well. It has several security features including optional stuff like an auto-lock or an alarm for too many incorrect codes. It has easy SmartKey re-key tech, too.

