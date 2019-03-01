Amazon is offering the Lamicall Laptop Riser for $19.99, a $10 discount, when you use code LAPTOP44 during checkout. This product has very positive customer reviews and has never dropped as low as today's deal before.

The stand fits laptops up to 17 inches. It'll elevate your laptop to eye level, preventing poor posture and fatigued muscles, whilst keeping your laptop nice and cool for better efficiency. The stand rotates as well so you can swivel the laptop to the best angle. The aluminum base stays stable and the rubber pads prevent damage to your computer. Lamicall includes a twelve-month warranty with your purchase.

