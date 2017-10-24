Use the force to assemble these Lego creations.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be heading to theaters this holiday season, meaning Star Wars toys will be even hotter this year than they usually are. You already know the craze is coming, so why not prepare yourself early with the Lego Star Wars BB-8 Building Kit for $79.99? Amazon has a couple other Lego Star Wars sets on sale currently as well, with all of them sitting at their lowest prices ever.

The BB-8 Building Kit features 1,106 pieces, a display stand and a fact plaque so you can proudly display your creation after assembly.

Meanwhile, Amazon has Kylo Ren's Tie Fighter Building Kit on sale for $63.99, which includes 630 pieces and three minifigures at a $10 discount off its regular price. The Darth Vader Transformation Building Kit is also on sale for just $19.99 at a discount of $5.

You can also currently pick up Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition for PC from Newegg for just $7.49.

What makes this deal worth considering? - These Lego Star Wars sets are all at their lowest prices ever! The BB-8 set is discounted by $20 which is a nice chunk of change - technically you could take those savings to pay for the Darth Vader Transformation kit if you wanted.

