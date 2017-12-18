This LG 8X USB 2.0 ultra slim portable external DVD writer is down to $19.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $25. This is a match for a price it only dropped to briefly over the Black Friday weekend. Before that, the last time this DVD writer dropped even as low as $23 was back in 2016.

An external drive like this would be a great way to make music mixes for a long road trip so you don't have to listen to the radio, or to make some DVDs to watch at home with your favorite digital movie downloads. Or if you have a new laptop that doesn't have an optical drive, you can use this to install software or watch movies you already own.

Features include:

14mm Height Ultra Slim Portable DVD Writer Drive

USB 2.0 interface (up to 480Mbits/s, USB 3.0 Compatible)

Max 8x DVDR Write Speed

Max 24x CD Write Speed

The drive has 4 stars based on more than 2,600 user reviews.

Grab 30 blank discs for $21 to get started with your new drive.

