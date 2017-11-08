Is this deal for me?

The LIFX BR30 Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb is down to $39.99 on Amazon. These bulbs regularly sell around $60 and have never dropped below $45 on Amazon before.

This deal is a price match of Best Buy's, which also includes the LIFX A19 bulbs on sale for $40. BR30 and A19 bulbs are very similar, but BR30s cast more downward light and are therefore better in ceiling lamps and light fixtures.