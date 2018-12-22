Amazon has the littleBits Marvel Avengers Hero Inventor Kit on sale for $49.99. This price drop marks the first time this item has ever dropped this low, as it normally sells for $150. Our last deal on the set saw it drop to $80. So far, the reviews are fantastic.

This kit is legitimately one of the coolest products I've ever seen. First, kids will build and customize an interactive electronic gauntlet. Then they'll use a free app for iOS or Android to code their super powers. Seriously, where was this thing when I was a child?! I might have to buy one anyways.

The gauntlet itself has ten authentic Avengers sound effects, though you can also opt to record your own. There are over 18 activities for kids to build, play, and code. No grown-ups are necessary for the fun, either. The app features step-by-step video instructions and kid-friendly troubleshooting.

Aside from obviously being fun, this toy will also teach your kid valuable life skills. When you raise the next Bezos, Gates, or Cook, they'll probably buy you a yacht or something. This kit could change your life. Or just make your kid smile.

