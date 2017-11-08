Is this deal for me?

Logitech is one of Team Thrifter's favorite brands as they make some of the best computer accessories available without pricing them absurdly. Best Buy has a variety of Logitech products on sale due to the early Black Friday sale the store is running, and Amazon has ended up price-matching many of those deals! Some of the items have already gone out of stock, so make sure to purchase your selection quick if you're interested.