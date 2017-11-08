Logitech is one of Team Thrifter's favorite brands as they make some of the best computer accessories available without pricing them absurdly. Best Buy has a variety of Logitech products on sale due to the early Black Friday sale the store is running, and Amazon has ended up price-matching many of those deals! Some of the items have already gone out of stock, so make sure to purchase your selection quick if you're interested.
The following products are now on sale at Amazon:
- M510 Wireless Mouse - $14.99, was $20 (also at Best Buy)
- K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard - $17.99, was $26 (also at Best Buy)
- Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for Windows - $21.99, was $34 (also at Best Buy)
- Z313 Speaker System - $24.99, was $36 (also at Best Buy)
- G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse - $29.99, was $42 (also at Best Buy)
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard - $44.99, was $66 (also at Best Buy)
- MX Master Wireless Mouse (Black) - $49.99, was $62 (also at Best Buy)
- G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $59.99, was $83 (also at Best Buy)
For more Logitech deals, check out Best Buy's early Black Friday sales.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - There's a bunch of Logitech accessories available for awesome prices. Whether you need a new webcam, mouse, keyboard, speakers or something else, you can likely find a great deal here.
- Things to know before you buy! - If Amazon is no longer offering the item you want at the price mentioned, make sure to check out Best Buy! And if all else fails, check out Best Buy's Black Friday offerings.
Happy Thrifting!