Competing in a Triathlon is all about endurance, and this mouse takes that to heart.

Is this deal for me?

The Logitech M720 Triathlon wireless mouse is only $24.99 at Staples. The shipping is $9, so you'll want to order for in-store pickup to avoid that fee. Normally, this mouse sells for around $35. It's $36 at Best Buy right now. This price is even better than refurbished versions.

You will love the M720 for one reason - the battery life. This mouse is supposed to last up to two years on a single AA battery. That's really nice and it means when you accidentally leave it on and sitting in your backpack, it'll still work when you finally pull it out.

Features include:

Pair M720 Triathlon with up to 3 computers and seamlessly switch between them at the touch of a button thanks to Easy-Switch technology

Fly through documents and web pages using the hyper-fast scroll wheel, or shift to click-to-click scrolling when you need precision

A true athlete, M720 is designed to endure, with buttons built to withstand up to 10 million clicks

Unlock the full range of possibilities and customize to fit your needs on Mac OS X and Windows by downloading Logitech Options Software

Android Central loves this mouse, and Amazon users give it 4.2 stars based on 148 reviews.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - The price is about $10 off what it normally goes for, and this mouse is built to save you money on batteries in the long run.

- The price is about $10 off what it normally goes for, and this mouse is built to save you money on batteries in the long run. Things to know before you buy! - This 4-pack of rechargeable batteries is on sale today, too, and matches perfectly with this mouse.

See at Staples

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!