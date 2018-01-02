The Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse is down to $79.99 on Amazon. While it has sold a little higher since early December, this mouse mostly sells around $91. It is currently $95 at retailers like Best Buy.
Features include:
- Cross-Computer Control - Logitech Flow allows you to seamlessly control multiple devices and even copy-paste content and documents between those computers
- Tracks Virtually Anywhere - even on glass
- Rechargable Battery - Up to 70 days of power on single charge. Wireless operating distance - 10m
- Dual Connectivity - Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
- Speed adaptive scroll wheel auto-shift from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll
Users give it 4.1 stars based on 294 reviews.