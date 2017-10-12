This mouse is called the Anywhere because that's where you can use it.

Is this deal for me?

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse is down to $60.31 on Amazon. This mouse normally sells for around $68, which is what it's currently at through retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. This price is the lowest we've ever seen.

The original MX Anywhere was one of Logitech's best mice. I still have one that's basically my travel mouse now. The 2S improved on an already successful formula by adding more DPI (up to 4,000), twice the battery life, and Flow. Flow is Logitech tech that allows the mouse to seamlessly switch between different machines just like scrolling from one monitor to the next.

The mouse uses Logitech's Darkfield laser tracking so it can work on almost any surface, including glass (although, you know, find a better surface). It's compatible with Windows and Mac.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a powerful mouse that has tons of great features, and this price is the best we've ever seen.

