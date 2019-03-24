The Logitech MX Master high-precision wireless mouse is down to $47 on Amazon. That's $13 off its street price and at least $3 lower than any deal we've posted before. While definitely a great mouse, there is a newer version out these days. Unfortunately, the new version is also $70. At this deal price, you'd be crazy not to go with the original, which is an excellent mouse anyway.

It features cross-computer control allowing you to control up to three devices at once with it. You can even copy and paste content or files between computers. The mouse can be used on practically any surface, even glass, and has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 70 days on a single charge. Using Bluetooth, it's compatible with Windows 8 or later and Mac OS X 10.10 or later. If you use Windows 7 or Mac OS X 10.9, you'll need to use the unifying receiver. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 95 reviews.

