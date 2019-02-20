The UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $56.99 refurbished at Woot. The deal is available in several different colors. As a refurb, the speaker comes with a 90-day warranty from Ultimate Ears. As a Woot product, you can avoid the $5 shipping fee by using your Amazon Prime account. The speakers range between $85 and $150 on Amazon these days, and today's deal marks one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

The UE Boom 2 speaker sends sound out in all directions (360 degrees) and has a deep bass to keep the party pumping. It's waterproof, shockproof and can even connect with the Echo Dot so you can voice control it via Amazon's Alexa. The coolest thing about this speaker is that it can be wirelessly connected with over 150 other Boom 2 speakers to really crank up the volume. It features a 15-hour battery life and a Bluetooth range of 100 feet.

