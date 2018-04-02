The MX Anywhere 2S mouse from Logitech is also on sale today. It's a better option for portability and the budget-minded since it's only $50 right now.

The Logitech MX Master 2S mouse is down to $79.99 on Amazon. This mouse has sold anywhere between $90 and $100 over the last month or so, and the drop to $80 matches the lowest it has ever gone.

The Anywhere 2S improved on an already successful formula by adding more DPI (up to 4,000), twice the battery life, and Flow. Flow is Logitech tech that allows the mouse to seamlessly switch between different machines just like scrolling from one monitor to the next.The mouse uses Logitech's Darkfield laser tracking so it can work on almost any surface, including glass (although, you know, find a better surface). It's compatible with Windows and Mac.

The Master 2S also has Logitech Flow and Darkfield tracking technology. It has cross-computer control allowing you to control up to three devices at once with it. You can even copy and paste content or files between computers. The mouse can be used on practically any surface, even glass, and has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 70 days on a single charge. It's compatible with Windows 8 or later and Mac OS X 10.10 or later using Bluetooth. If you prefer to use the receiver, it's also compatible with Windows 7. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 479 reviews.

