Need a safe way to carry your camera essentials to your next shoot? Amazon has Lowepro's Adventura camera shoulder bag on sale for just $9.99. That saves you $11 off its average price. This product does not ship with Prime shipping, though it still has free shipping at least. This deal is also available from Adorama.

The Adventura bag was designed to hold a DSLR with an attached standard lens, or camera accessories. It has a quick-release buckle which helps to keep your bag closed properly while also giving you fast access to anything inside. There's a shoulder strap which is both adjustable and removable so you can decide to get rid of it if it's not comfortable enough for you.

This camera bag features a padded interior for a protective, soft surface that won't scuff any devices or accessories on the inside. It also has a zippered front pocket with organizers so you can store away smaller items like memory cards without worrying about them getting lost.

What makes this deal worth considering? - While this isn't its lowest price ever, this is still over 50% off its average pricing. This camera bag will keep your expensive items protected, so in essence, it's worth way more than just $10.

Things to know before you buy! - The Adventura 140 bag fits DSLR cameras, including the Canon EOS Rebel T3/T3i/T5/T5i/SL1, Nikon D3200, Nikon D3300, Sony Alpha A5000 and A6000, and more. If you're still on the lookout for one, Canon is having a "Trick or Treat" sale right now with 15% off DSLRs!

