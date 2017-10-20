Desktop chargers are insanely convenient, if you don't have one already.

Is this deal for me?

This Lumsing 60W 6-port USB desktop charger is down to $8.49 with code DS987631 on Amazon. Without the code, it goes for $17, and this price matches a deal we shared once before.

This charger comes with five micro USB to USB cables. Nearly one for every port! If you don't need that many cables, you can get the same charger with only two cables for $7.99 using the same coupon code. Lose three cords, save 50 cents.

Features include:

Detects and automatically switches to the right charging mode of the connected digital device for full speed charging up to 3 amps per port or 12 amps overall.

Via 6 ports, delivers 60 watts of high-power to simultaneously charge two iPad Airs and four iPhone 6s at high speed.

The built-in Multi-Protection System ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

Phones and devices can be quite expensive, so we kept that in mind when we designed this desktop charger.

Both chargers come with an 18-month warranty.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - The price is really low, and these chargers come with cables, which is a nice touch.

- The price is really low, and these chargers come with cables, which is a nice touch. Things to know before you buy! - The included cables are all micro USB. If you need something like a Lightning cable, you can get one from Anker for just a few bucks.

See at Amazon

Happy thrifting!